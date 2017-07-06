Man, 22, charged in slaying of 31-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a man is facing charges in a homicide in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Investigators say 31-year-old Kevin Roundhead, who was pronounced dead later in hospital, was found when officers went to a Thunder Bay home on Wednesday evening.

A 22-year-old Thunder Bay is charged with second-degree murder and breach of probation.

Police say he was remanded in custody at a bail hearing on Thursday morning.