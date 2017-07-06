Man arrested, charged in Whit-and-run that killed

WINDSOR, Ont. — Police in Windsor, Ont., have arrested and charged a 56-year-old man following a hit-and-run accident on Monday evening that killed a three-year-old boy.

Police, acting on witness descriptions, began looking for a dark green van and located one matching the description on Wednesday after receiving tips from the public.

Officers spoke with the owner and say his version of where he was at the time of the incident did not match video surveillance from the scene.

Kenneth Dawson was arrested and charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Police say the van will be searched for possible evidence once they receive judicial authorization.