Mountie witnesses fiery crash of semis on southern Alberta highway

CANMORE, Alta. — One person is dead and a second one is in hospital after an early morning collision involving two semi-trailer trucks west of Calgary.

RCMP say a patrolling officer with the Canmore detachment witnessed an explosion and fire when an eastbound truck slammed into a second rig that was parked on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Lac Des Arcs.

A person, believed to be the driver of the parked semi, was struck and killed upon impact.

A passenger in the parked truck was ejected and later taken to Calgary for treatment, along with the driver of the second semi.

The extent of their injuries is not known.