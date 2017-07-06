No charges after police vehicle hits woman in wheelchair in London, Ont.: SIU
LONDON, Ont. — The province's police watchdog says criminal charges are not warranted in an incident in which a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a police vehicle.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident occurred on Jan. 16 in London, Ont.
The SIU says a vehicle driven by a London Police Service officer collided with the woman while making a turn.
The 59-year-old woman was treated in hospital for an arm injury.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.