No charges after police vehicle hits woman in wheelchair in London, Ont.: SIU

LONDON, Ont. — The province's police watchdog says criminal charges are not warranted in an incident in which a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a police vehicle.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident occurred on Jan. 16 in London, Ont.

The SIU says a vehicle driven by a London Police Service officer collided with the woman while making a turn.

The 59-year-old woman was treated in hospital for an arm injury.