Driver arrested after Alberta Mountie killed in off-duty cycling collision

EDSON, Alta. — RCMP say a cyclist who was killed in a collision in western Alberta was an off-duty officer with the Edson detachment.

Mounties say they responded to a call Wednesday night near Edson where a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

They say the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was approximately 9:00 p.m. on Range Road 181 west of Edson," said Sgt. Barry LaRocque, an RCMP spokesman.

He said the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

"The investigation is continuing. We're still trying to gather all the evidence surrounding the incident to determine what happened."

Charges have not been laid.