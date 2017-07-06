Supreme Court upholds procedure for allowing breathalyzer evidence

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada is upholding procedures that permit shortcuts in allowing a motorist's breathalyzer sample into evidence — even in cases where taking the sample may have been unlawful.

In a decision today, the court is affirming the existing charter process for challenging police actions in obtaining a sample.

The high court's 5-4 ruling comes in the case of Dion Henry Alex, who was stopped by police in Penticton, B.C., in April 2012.

Alex failed a roadside test and was taken to the police detachment, where he blew above the legal blood alcohol limit in two subsequent tests.

At issue was the continuing relevance of a 1976 Supreme Court decision that said the Crown did not need to prove the demand for a breath test was lawful in order to rely on evidentiary shortcuts about the accuracy of test readings.