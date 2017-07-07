1 injured in Ontario trailer park fire; OPP says 4 mobile homes were damaged

ABERFOYLE, Ont. — Provincial police say one person is injured and several mobile homes damaged after an early morning fire at a trailer park southeast of Guelph, Ont.

They say the blaze at the trailer park near Aberfoyle, Ont., was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

OPP say a total of four mobile homes were damaged.

The displaced families are being assisted by Wellington County Victim Services.