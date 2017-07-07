Man charges numerous charges following explosion at Warkworth, Ont., business

WARKWORTH, Ont. — Provincial police say they've made an arrest in an investigation of an explosion at a business in a community northwest of Belleville, Ont.

Investigators say they've determined that a pipe bomb was detonated inside an unoccupied vehicle on the property in Warkworth, Ont., early on the afternoon of June 9.

No one was injured as a result of the blast.

OPP say they've seized several pipe bombs, handguns and long guns with ammunition, a quantity of black gun powder, electronic devices and $60,000 in stolen property.

A 38-year-old Bowmanville, Ont., man face charges that include 12 counts of making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose, intent to destroy or damage property with an explosive substance and property and weapons counts.