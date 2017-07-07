Officials considered one-on-one meeting between Trudeau and Putin, documents say

OTTAWA–Canadian foreign affairs officials were contemplating a one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Russian President Vladimir Putin, documents obtained by the Star show.

Warming relations between Ottawa and Moscow had senior public servants envisioning a “leaders’ level encounter” between Trudeau and Putin as recently as August 2016.

“Re-engaging (with Russia) is a complex undertaking which understandably elicits a range of views on how best to proceed,” the heavily-censored documents read.

“High-level engagement between our prime minister and his Russian counterpart is an important component of re-engagement.”

The documents, stamped “secret” and obtained under access to information law, lay out the “action plan for re-engaging Russia” taken by the Liberal government under former foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion.

They repeatedly stress Canada’s support for Ukraine, and Ottawa opposition to Russia’s “behaviour” and “actions” in that country. Russia continues to lay claim to Ukraine’s Crimea region, an annexation viewed as illegitimate by Canada and its allies.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, Canadian officials said no such bilateral meeting is in the works. Even if public servants pushed for such a bilateral meeting, their political masters would not likely approve the move.

A one-on-one meeting with Putin could make for some difficult optics for Trudeau, politically and diplomatically, given the ongoing probe into allegations of collusion between Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campa

Still, foreign affairs officials outlined several benefits to Canada resuming diplomatic relations with Moscow.

“Multilaterally, an informed and engaged Canada can bring insight and can better support a firm and co-ordinated approach among our partners and allies to address challenges posed by Russia, and to encourage Russia to contribute constructively to international peace and security, including in Syria,” the documents suggest.

It’s not clear if officials were envisioning a formal bilateral meeting, or a conversation on the margins of one of the several international meetings attended by both Trudeau and Putin, such as this week’s G20 summit.

Trudeau and Putin met shortly after the 2015 election. At the G20 meeting in Turkey in November 2015, Trudeau said he told Putin directly to end Russia’s “interference” in Ukraine according to a CBC report from the event.

And much has changed over the last year that makes future formal meetings between the two leaders unlikely.

First, Trudeau replaced Dion with Chrystia Freeland, who has been an outspoken critic of the Putin regime and its annexation of Crimea. In fact, Canada’s new foreign minister is banned from entering Russia.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Freeland said Canada has re-established channels for direct dialogue with Russia, and those efforts are “guided by Canada’s national interests” including in the Arctic and national security issues. Freeland has also met Putin, as well as Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, at separate international meetings.

Second, in an interview with the New York Times in Toronto in June, Trudeau himself publicly accused Russia of interfering in Western elections using cyber attacks — something Canada’s spy agencies were reluctant to do only a week before that interview. Canada’s chief of defence staff, Gen. Jonathan Vance, has said Canadian troops on a UN mission in Latvia expected a Russian propaganda campaign to undercut support in that country.

Seva Gunitsky, a University of Toronto professor and a close observer of Russia, said he sees little room for improving diplomatic or political relations with Russia so long as they remain in Ukraine.

“It would be extremely difficult, unless they’re thinking something along the lines of a Nixon in China approach that, since we’ve made our position clear (on Ukraine), we won’t be accused of selling out to Russian interests,” Gunitsky said in an interview Tuesday.

“Given Freeland’s appointment, especially, she’s despised in Russia … so it’s hard for me to see the two countries spearheading any kind of meaningful joint initiative beyond public rhetoric.”

The documents mention specific areas of focus, including re-engagement on Arctic issues, co-operation on the International Space Station, and bilateral talks on visa and consular issues.

Potential more significantly, Global Affairs suggests working with the Department of National Defence “to understand how they are affected by the continuing red-line on bilateral military co-operation” with Russia.

Multiple interview requests to the Prime Minister’s Office and a spokesperson for Freeland were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Vasily Kultyshev, the second secretary at the Russian Federation’s Ottawa embassy, refused to comment on any plans for future bilateral meetings between Trudeau and Putin.

“We appreciate your interest in Russia-Canada relations, but unfortunately we have no comment on the specific case you mentioned,” wrote Kultyshev in an email in June.