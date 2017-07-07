Police say death of man, 68, in Spanish, Ont., was a homicide

SPANISH, Ont. — Provincial police say the death of a man in Spanish, Ont., this week has been ruled a homicide.

The man, identified as 68-year-old George Chapman, was found unresponsive on Tuesday outside a home in the community about 125 kilometres southwest of Sudbury.

The homicide ruling was made following an autopsy that was conducted Thursday in Sudbury.

The OPP has not yet indicated how the man died.

Police said Friday they've made an arrest but released no further details.