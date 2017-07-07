SIU says man seriously injured in interaction with OPP in Gowanstown, Ont.
GOWANSTOWN, Ont. — The province's police watchdog says it's investigating after a man suffered a serious injury in an incident involving police officers in a community about 60 kilometres northwest of Kitchener, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says provincial police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a home in Gowanstown, Ont., on Thursday night.
The agency says the man was seriously injured during an interaction with the officers.
The SIU says the 62-year-old remains in hospital.
The SIU is appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident to contact investigators.