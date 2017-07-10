Almost 1,000 icebergs counted in shipping lanes so far this year: patrol

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Iceberg Alley off Newfoundland has been an especially dangerous stretch this year with almost 1,000 icebergs counted in North Atlantic shipping lanes since February.

Gabrielle McGrath, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard's International Ice Patrol, says it's already among the top 20 most severe ice seasons since records began in 1900.

A final ranking won't be known until later as some bergs are still drifting down the Labrador coast.

The patrol was formed after an iceberg sank the Titanic in 1912.

It works with Canadian partners to track icebergs in shipping lanes and warn mariners.

McGrath says the ice patrol has a perfect safety record for those who heed its warnings.