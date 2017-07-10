Canadian among 25 injured in tour bus crash in Peru that killed nine
The ministry says the bus appears to have been moving at excessive speed.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LIMA, Peru — Peruvian officials say a double-decker tour bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills, killing at least nine people and injuring 25, including a Canadian.
Peru's Ministry of Health says the accident Sunday night happened about two
Its statement says the local bus was driving on San Cristobal hill to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city.
The ministry says the bus appears to have been moving at excessive speed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Selfie-seeking siblings rescued from Scarborough Bluffs, charged
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Sackville
-
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby eyeing his birthday for his day with Stanley Cup