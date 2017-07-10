Former HuffPost Canada managing editor Kenny Yum named CBC News chief of staff

TORONTO — CBC News has named Kenny Yum as its new chief of staff.

Yum heads to the public broadcaster from Huffington Post Canada, where he served as the founding managing editor of the online news site since 2011.

He has previous stints as editor of the Globe and Mail's website, and as the managing editor of digital for the National Post.

In a memo to staff, CBC News general manager and editor-in-chief Jennifer McGuire said Yum's role will include strategy and business development for the broadcaster's news division.

McGuire said Yum will also be tasked with leading initiatives involving training, staff engagement, diversity and internships.