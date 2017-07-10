Former OHL goalie killed in last week’s Highway 401 crash

The man killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 last week has been identified as a former Ontario Hockey League goalie.

The Ontario Provincial Police responded to a crash at around 3 a.m. Friday on the eastbound Hwy 401 lanes, west of Victoria Park Ave., where a car collided with the rear of a transport truck.

The car driver, John Chartrand, 24, of North York, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chartrand was drafted as a goalie by the Niagara IceDogs in 2009.

“On behalf of the Canadian Hockey League, our teams, players, and staff, we would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and teammates of the former player,” the OHL said in a statement. “It is very tragic to lose a person so young, and our thoughts are with all those who knew John.”

On Sunday, Chartrand’s former team, the IceDogs, took to Twitter to share their condolences after learning of his death.

“We are at a loss for words, absolutely heartbroken, very sad day in IceDogs nation.”

Chartrand went on to play for two other OHL teams before playing for the Nipissing University Lakers of the OUAA during the 2013-14 season.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said traffic was slowing because of construction in the area, and that was when the car rear-ended the truck. The car then caught fire, which Toronto Fire extinguished shortly after.