New Brunswick firefighters set to help battle wildfires in British Columbia
A
A
Share via Email
FREDERICTON — A crew of 21 firefighters from New Brunswick is travelling across the country to help battle forest fires in British Columbia.
At least 220 fires are burning and more than 8,500 people have been forced from their homes, including about 1,500 ordered out of 100 Mile House on Sunday night.
Julien Bourque of Rogersville, N.B., says he's anxious to help provide "boots on the ground" to help contain the fires.
He and Hayley Hallihan of Miramichi, N.B., spent part of last summer fighting fires that ravaged Alberta.
Hallihan says she shows people who have lost their homes to fire in B.C., and she says she is looking forward to getting there to do what she can to help.
The Canadian Armed Forces is already helping residents affected by evacuations and airlifting emergency workers and equipment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police hope to identify suspect they say stole elderly woman's purse on bus
-
Halifax police want public's help identifying man who stole flat-screen TVs
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring
-
Teen charged with assault for allegedly hurling slice of pizza at bystander