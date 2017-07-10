Police identify man, 54, killed in crash in Brant County, Ont.
BRANT COUNTY, Ont. — Police have identified a 54-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brant County, Ont.
Investigators say a pickup truck rolled over (on St. George Street) around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and ended up in a ditch.
They say the driver, Gregory Ashworth of Brantford, was ejected from the truck.
He later died in hospital.
No one else was in the truck.
Police say they are still looking into what caused the crash.
