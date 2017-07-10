Police identify man, 54, killed in crash in Brant County, Ont.

BRANT COUNTY, Ont. — Police have identified a 54-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brant County, Ont.

Investigators say a pickup truck rolled over (on St. George Street) around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and ended up in a ditch.

They say the driver, Gregory Ashworth of Brantford, was ejected from the truck.

He later died in hospital.

No one else was in the truck.