Quebec town reaches deal with woman sexually assaulted by mayor

QUEBEC — A Quebec town whose mayor was found guilty of sexually assaulting an ex-employee has reached a deal with the woman.

Under terms of the agreement, Caroline Lamarre will be compensated in exchange for agreeing to abandon her efforts to get her job back with the community of Baie-Trinite.

Lamarre has not worked since 2013, while Denis Lejeune is still mayor of the town about 500 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

He was found guilty in July 2015 but is still mayor because a Quebec law on municipal elections and referendums allows for an elected official convicted of such a crime to stay on if the sentence is less than 30 days in prison.

Lejeune was sentenced to 120 hours of community work and two years' probation and was fined $4,000.

The Canadian Press does not generally identify victims of sexual assault but Lamarre has gone public with her situation and held a news conference two months ago to discuss it.