Saskatchewan families fight to have gender taken off birth certificates

REGINA — Three Saskatchewan families are continuing to battle for equality for their transgender and non-gender-identifying children.

Fran Forsberg went to the Human Rights Commission requesting that gender be taken off Saskatchewan birth certificates and other identification, but four years later she is still waiting for a decision.

So now she and two others have filed a statement of claims requesting the Court of Queen's Bench step in to address the issue.

The legal arguments being made before Justice Jennifer Pritchard are complex and cover issues of the procedures of the commission.

Forsberg says she is frustrated that the issues don't address what she says is the emotional torture many transgender children are living with every day.

She says removing the gender qualification on identification will help remove the stigma, questions and bullying that their children go through every day.

"This government needs to take responsibility for this, they need to move on it now, it needs to be settled," says Forsberg. "It does not need to be dragged on and there is no reason for it to do so.

"I don't understand what they're talking about, their jargon — what I do understand and what I see myself is that children are taking their own lives."

That's a sentiment echoed by Megan Cheesbrough, another parent in the lawsuit.

"The arguments that we think are so clear and emotional and necessary are really being hung up on matters of procedures," says Cheesbrough.