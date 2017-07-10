Toronto church volunteer faces sex charges for allegedly assaulting girls, woman

TORONTO — A Toronto man is facing sexual assault charges for offences allegedly committed while volunteering at a Catholic church.

Police allege the victims were four females between the ages of 12 and 21, and the offences took place at several church-related events.

They say one of the females came forward in the spring of 2016.

Officers arrested a 64-year-old man last Thursday.

Phuoc Van faces four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, and one count of sexual exploitation.