Toronto considers lifting ban on backyard chickens

Toronto city council is considering a pilot project that would allow residents to raise chickens in their backyards.

The proposal comes as part of a motion to review the city's list of prohibited animals.

At the moment, it's illegal for Toronto residents to own chickens.

A survey included a city staff report filed last May suggests lifting the ban on chickens could be a popular move.

Toronto previously debated allowing backyard chickens in January 2012, but opted against it in the end.