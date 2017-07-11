Bibeau to press Trump counterpart not to slash billions in aid spending

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says she will try to persuade her counterpart in the Trump administration not to slash billions in foreign aid as the president has proposed.

Bibeau she will make the case for continued spending, including for family planning and abortion, when the new head of the U.S. Agency for International Development is finally hired.

The USAID chief is one of many vacant Trump administration positions, but former Tanzanian ambassador Mark Green has been nominated.

President Donald Trump has said he will cut the State Department and USAID budgets by 31 per cent in 2018.

Trump has also reinstated a ban on funding abortion-related activities by foreign aid that was first started by the Reagan Republicans in 1984.