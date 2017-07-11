Commissioner resigns from inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women

OTTAWA — The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women says Marilyn Poitras has resigned as a commissioner.

The decision comes shortly after the departure of the commission's executive director, Michele Moreau, who cited personal reasons in her resignation.

Poitras was named last summer to the highly-anticipated inquiry along with four others including chief commissioner Marion Buller.

She has worked as an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan since 2009.

The federal government has earmarked $53.8 million and two years for the inquiry but Buller has already indicated more time and funding will be required.