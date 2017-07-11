New Brunswick teenager dies after car collides with pickup truck

SHEDIAC, N.B. — A 17-year-old New Brunswick girl has died following a car crash Monday night about 30 kilometres northeast of Moncton.

Police say the Shediac teenager was driving a car that collided with a pickup in Boudreau-Ouest at around 7:15 p.m.

RCMP say the girl died at the scene, while the driver of the truck was unharmed.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.