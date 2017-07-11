New online map shows wildfire risk across Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — As firefighters on Canada's west coast battle wildfires sweeping through the British Columbia Interior, the country's eastern-most province is hoping a new tool will help stomp out forest fires before they start.

Newfoundland and Labrador has released an online forest fire hazard map that provides real-time information about the risk of wildfires throughout the province.

The risk ratings range from low to extreme, and are colour-coded from blue to red. The provincial map is broken down into 23 fire management zones, which are assessed using data from weather stations.

The fire hazard is a relative rating of how easy it is to ignite forest vegetation, how fast a fire may spread and how difficult a fire may be to control.