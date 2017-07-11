Woman charged with first-degree murder in death of Edmonton-area senior

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — A murder charge has been laid in the death of an Edmonton-area senior.

Officers found the body of Ronald Worsfold, who was 75, in a rural area west of the city on the weekend, two days after he was last seen by his family at his St. Albert home.

Police say they have charged Beryl Musila, who is 28, with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

She is to appear in court in Sherwood Park, Alta., on Wednesday.

Police have not released how Worsfold died or whether he knew Musila.

They did note that the theft of his car five days before he disappeared was not connected with his death.

Worsfold is being remembered by friends and family as a community volunteer, who worked for years at a gas station. He also worked as an usher at the Rexall Place arena, and then Rogers Place, and was an avid Edmonton Oilers hockey fan.

Worsfold's neighbour and tenant, Suzie Naistus, told CTV Edmonton the older man always cared for everyone.

"He has always been a very nice guy," she said. "(He) always said hi to everybody and took care of the place."

His daughter Stacey Worsfold described her father as a people person.

"My dad believed in life and goodness, and in God and in giving to people, and you get back what energy you give out," she told CTV.