Calgary police say body found in ditch probably linked to car fire deaths

CALGARY — Police say a body found in a ditch west of Calgary is likely to be linked to three people found dead in a burned-out car earlier this week.

Acting Insp. Paul Wozney wouldn't confirm the identity of the body found, but said police are no longer looking for 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, the registered owner of the black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that was engulfed in flames.

"Investigators were notified of the recovery of a body early this morning," Wozney said Wednesday.

"We sent investigators out to the scene. Evidence and information that was garnered at the scene leads us to believe that the recovery of this body is likely related to the investigation into the triple murder on Monday."

The bodies of Glynnis Fox, 36, and 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer were discovered after firefighters extinguished the car fire on the far northwestern edge of Calgary.

A third victim — a woman believed to be in her 30s — has been tentatively identified but police have not released her name.

The three deaths are considered homicides, said Wozney, who added the body in the ditch is being treated as a suspicious death.

He said investigators are appealing to anyone who saw the victims the day before the car fire to come forward with information. Police are trying to compile a detailed timeline of their movements.

"If somebody spoke to any one of the victims that's been identified, if anyone saw them, if anyone had a beer with them, if anyone had a coffee with them, if anyone had a meal with them — if you had any contact with these victims in any way — we would like to talk to you."

Someone called 911 early Monday to report a fire next to the wooden frame of a townhome under construction in a new subdivision in the Sage Hill neighbourhood.