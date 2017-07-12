Death of missing boy in Rankin Inlet now considered a homicide: RCMP

RANKIN INLET, Nunavut — Nunavut RCMP say the death of a missing boy has been ruled a homicide.

The 11-year-old boy, who police initially said was 12, had been missing for five days.

Searchers located his remains July 8 in an industrial area in Rankin Inlet.

RCMP say the autopsy is complete and his death is now considered a homicide.

Investigators are still waiting to positively identify the victim so his name is not being released.