Relatives say slain senior knew woman accused of first-degree murder

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — Relatives say a slain 75-year-old man knew the young woman who has been charged in his death.

Beryl Musila, 28, appeared in court Wednesday morning where she was charged with the first-degree murder of Ronald Worsfold as well as committing an indignity to a body.

Relatives tell CTV News the accused had been living a troubled life and the senior had been trying to help her get on the right track, apparently helping her find a place to stay.

His daughter Stacey Worsfold says her father "was just a giving person, trying to help" but they don't know all the details of his dealings with Musila.

Ronald Worsfold was the manager of the apartment building where he lived and Musila was a tenant.

He also worked as an usher at Rogers Place and at a gas station in St. Albert where customers have been leaving flowers in his memory.

“People went there to see him because he brightened their days,” says his daughter Sandy Worsfold. “He was a man who touched so many people, his smile, his enthusiasm.”

Musila appeared briefly via closed circuit television Wednesday before the case was put over to July 24.

The family says it will hold a public celebration of their father's life on Sunday at the St. Albert Grain Elevator Park.