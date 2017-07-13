Driver injured after school bus crash in Ottawa

Ottawa fire services says a bus driver is in hospital after a crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning.

They say the incident occurred around 7:25 a.m. when a school bus carrying one passenger collided with a truck.

Fire services say they were called to the scene to extricate the bus driver, who had been trapped under the truck after the crash.

The bus driver was taken to hospital for treatment, while the bus passenger was not hurt and the driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries.

The bus driver's condition is not known.