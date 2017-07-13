N.B. rescue group says dog was starving to death, covered in maggots

REXTON, N.B. — Animal welfare workers in New Brunswick say they are investigating a "horrific" case of animal abuse in the province.

Kent County Animal Rescue says a dog they recently rescued was starving to death, dehydrated and covered in maggots.

Nicole Thebeau says the dog — who has no name at this time — was found at Main River Bridge near Rexton.

She told Global News that the dog was originally found in the water by a woman who saved it from drowning, but Thebeau believes the animal was tied to a chain and did not have access to food or water for weeks.

Thebeau says officials believe the emaciated dog was so desperate he chewed on his chain, causing his teeth to be worn down.

It took a veterinarian hours to remove more than 1,000 maggots that were found all over the dog, which also had puncture wounds.

Once he is strong enough for surgery, she says the dog will require weeks of bandage changes and a special diet.