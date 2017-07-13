Parents charged in alleged assault of 7-week-old baby in St. Thomas, Ont.:police

ST. THOMAS, Ont. — Police in southwestern Ontario say they have charged the parents of a seven-week-old baby who was hospitalized with significant injuries earlier this month.

In a statement Thursday, police say they searched the couple's home in St. Thomas, Ont., and seized items "pertaining to the investigation."

The parents — a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man — are facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and failing to provide the necessaries of life.