Police release photo of shoe, asking for help ID'ing body found in a field

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Police have released a photo of a shoe in the hope that it will help identify a body discovered in a rural area near Cambridge, Ont.

Waterloo regional police say the body was found Wednesday in a farmer's field in North Dumfries Township and an autopsy is expected to be conducted Thursday in Hamilton.

They say preliminary information suggests that the body is that of a male.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as investigators continue their work.