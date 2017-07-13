Quebec man pleads not guilty to hit-and-run charge in death of two-year-old boy

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A Quebec man has pleaded not guilty to a hit-and-run charge in the death of a two-year-old boy.

Rick Modi entered the plea today at the courthouse in Longueuil, south of Montreal.

The 24-year-old Modi will remain behind bars pending his bail hearing Friday.

The boy was struck by a car in Saint-Constant on May 27 in front of his parents' residence after somehow getting away from people who were looking after him in the backyard.