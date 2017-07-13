RCMP find vehicle, remains believed to be 84-year-old man missing since May
SUNNY CORNER, N.B. — The RCMP in New Brunswick say they have found human remains near a car registered to an 84-year-old man who has been missing since May.
The car owned by Marcel Berthiaume of Trout Brook was found Tuesday by two hunters near Sunny Corner and police discovered remains a short distance away.
Police say Berthiaume has not been in contact with friends or family since May 20 and was known to take drives in the woods in his Jeep.
An extensive search was done at the time, but did not turn up any sign of Berthiaume.
Police say that testing is needed to confirm that they are Berthiaume's remains.
They say foul play is not suspected.
