SIU clears Sudbury officer in case of man injured after fall from window

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says criminal charges will not be laid against a Sudbury police officer who was involved in a incident that left a 45-year-old man with a serious injury after falling from a window.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officer was part of a team conducting a drug search at a townhouse shortly after 3:30 p.m. in March 2016.

The agency says that during the search, the man went out a second-floor window, landing on the ground below, which left him with a severe fracture to his lower left leg.

The SIU says the man accused the officer of pushing him out the window, then jumping on his fractured leg and punching him in the face.

SIU director Tony Loparco says investigators have determined the man was in fact trying to evade police by shimmying down the curtains to the ground below when he lost his grip and fell.

Loparco says witnesses also told the SIU that the officer was not seen near the man once he was on the ground after the fall.