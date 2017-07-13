Tests confirm 200 dead cows drank toxic water on Saskatchewan pasture

REGINA — Tests have concluded that about 200 cattle found dead in a pasture in southwestern Saskatchewan drank toxic water.

Dr. Betty Althouse, the province's chief veterinary officer, says water samples from the pasture's dugout had a sulphate concentration of more than 24,000 milligrams per litre.

Sulphate concentrations over 1,000 milligrams per litre can cause neurological trauma in cattle and can kill at levels over 7,000 milligrams.

Dissolved solids in the water were also extremely high.

Althouse says there can be few signs for several days when animals drink that much salt in water, but then there are a lot of sudden deaths.

The dead cows and calves were discovered last Friday on Crown land south of the community of Chaplin.

The pasture land is operated by a grazing company and leased by 33 cattle owners.