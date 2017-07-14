Federal Court rejects attempt to block bee pesticide lawsuit

OTTAWA — A lawsuit that says a federal agency has consistently approved pesticides without enough information on their potential harmful effects has survived an attempt to get it thrown out of court.

A Federal Court has denied applications from the government and four chemical companies to block the lawsuit from a group of environmental organizations.

They allege Canada's federal pesticide regulator has allowed two common pesticides to be used despite being uncertain about their risks.

Court documents say the regulator has repeatedly registered the products for use, despite expressing concerns about their toxicity and asking for more studies to be done.

The requested studies have never been conducted, despite 11 years of such requests.