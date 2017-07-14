Man, 18, dies after fight in Lakeshore; youth arrested

LAKESHORE, Ont. — An 18-year-old man from Windsor, Ont., has died after a fight between multiple people in nearby Lakeshore, Ont.

Provincial police say they were called to the scene late Thursday evening in response to a report of an altercation.

They say they believe the parties involved were known to each other.

They say the 18-year-old was fatally wounded in the fight and several others sustained undisclosed injuries.