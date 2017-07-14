Man, 18, dies after fight in Lakeshore; youth arrested
LAKESHORE, Ont. — An 18-year-old man from Windsor, Ont., has died after a fight between multiple people in nearby Lakeshore, Ont.
Provincial police say they were called to the scene late Thursday evening in response to a report of an altercation.
They say they believe the parties involved were known to each other.
They say the 18-year-old was fatally wounded in the fight and several others sustained undisclosed injuries.
They say they've arrested a 17-year-old boy in relation to the case, but did not indicate whether he's facing charges.
