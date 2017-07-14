Police seeking alleged fraudster after 86-year-old swindled out of savings
PORT PERRY, Ont. — Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly posed as a bank employee and persuaded an 86-year-old from Port Perry, Ont., to hand over all her savings.
Durham regional police say the man allegedly contacted the senior on Monday saying the money in her savings account needed to be inspected.
Police say the woman went to a bank and withdrew her savings, then met with the alleged fraudster at his request.
The man allegedly told her she had to hand the undisclosed sum of money over for inspection and promised to return it later.
They say the woman's daughter reported the alleged incident later in the day.
Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
