Two charged after rock thrown from vehicle hits woman in the face

STRATHMORE, Alta. — RCMP have charged two men with mischief endangering life and assault with a weapon after a large rock was thrown into traffic and struck a woman in the face.

Mounties say that earlier this month, they received a complaint that a rock had been hurled through the window of a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway, entering another vehicle and injuring a woman.

The woman was taken to local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.