News / Canada

By the numbers for wildfires burning across British Columbia

Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes as wildfires burn next to their communities in British Columbia. Here is a list of latest numbers for the wildfire situation.

162: Wildfires burning in the province as of Sunday, 16 of those started on Saturday.

15: Fires threatening communities.

Up to 37,000: Evacuees in the province, including about 10,000 people forced out of Williams Lake on Saturday.

11: Evacuation centres open across B.C.

2,900: Firefighters, including 415 from out of province

203: Aircraft fighting the fires.

$81 million: Money B.C. has spent fighting fires.

1,310 square kilometres: Area burned in since April 1

423 square kilometres: The largest fire burning. It started on property near the Ashcroft Indian Band and has burned through several communities. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular