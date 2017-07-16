Missing scuba diver found in mud at bottom of northern Alberta lake

ATHABASCA, Alta. — The body of a missing scuba diver has been found partially embedded in the mud at the bottom of a northern Alberta lake.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeremie Landry says commercial divers were working Sunday to free the body of the 44-year-old man from the mud in Island Lake, about 150 metres from shore and at a depth of approximately five metres.

Landry says the man, who was from Athabasca County, went for a recreational dive alone on Saturday afternoon and was reported missing about two hours later.

Police are not releasing the man's name.