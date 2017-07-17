Thieves with a thirst break into two cottages...but only steal cases of beer
Ontario Provincial Police say it appears the suspect or suspects entered through unlocked windows and ultimately only stole beer.
LAMBTON SHORES, Ont. — Ontario provincial police are investigating two cottage break-ins where the only items stolen were cases of beer.
Police say the thefts at two seasonal cottages on Lake Huron in Lambton Shores, Ont., occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.
Officers say it appears the suspect or suspects entered the cottages through unlocked windows and searched for easily removable items, but ultimately only stole beer.
Provincial police are asking cottagers in the area to immediately report suspicious people and activity.
