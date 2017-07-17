Five stories in the news for today, July 17

Five stories in the news for Monday, July 17

———

RESOURCES STRETCHED AS B.C. WILDFIRES RAGE

Fast-moving wildfires in the B.C. Interior are posing serious challenges for crews fighting to keep the flames from more than a dozen communities. As many as 37,000 residents have been forced from their homes and are flooding into crowded evacuation centres amid a provincial state of emergency that officials say could last many weeks. More than 160 wildfires are burning, including 15 that pose a danger to nearby communities, and there's still no significant rain in the weather forecast.

———

QUEBEC VOTERS REJECT MUSLIM CEMETERY PROJECT

A plan to establish the Quebec City area's first Muslim-owned and run cemetery was defeated in a referendum Sunday by a vote of 19 to 16. Voters were deciding whether or not to allow a zoning change for the proposed site in Saint-Apollinaire, 35 kilometres southwest of Quebec City. The plan for the cemetery was developed after January's deadly mosque shooting, but the issue was sent to a referendum after enough people came forward to oppose the project.

———

COUILLARD TO DISCUSS QUEBEC AFFIRMATION

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has contacted several of his counterparts to discuss his constitutional initiative and says he wants to raise the topic at the Council of the Federation meeting in Edmonton. The council members will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. They were scheduled to meet with Indigenous leaders today, but that meeting is up in the air. Three of the five First Nations groups have said they'll boycott the meeting because they believe they should be part of the full Council of the Federation.

———

TRUMP TO REVEAL HIS NAFTA OBJECTIVES

After campaigning and complaining about NAFTA for two years, Donald Trump is about to start doing some explaining: the U.S. president is poised to release a list as early as today revealing how he wants to change the deal. American law requires the administration to publish a list of its objectives entering trade negotiations. The reason this could happen any day is because the administration hopes to start negotiations around Aug. 16 and the law requires this list be posted online 30 days in advance.

———

DOCTORS SAY MORE HELP NEEDED TO REDUCE OPIOID USE

An addictions doctor in Saskatchewan says physicians need more help to treat people with chronic pain without prescribing them opioids. Dr. Peter Butt says new national guidelines released in May make it clear that doctors should only use opioids as a last resort for people with chronic, non-cancer pain. The problem, Butt says, is that some physicians will think that "all of a sudden they have to dial everyone back" as opposed to doing it on a case-by-case basis.