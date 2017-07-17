Officer suffers minor injuries when cruiser rammed by stolen truck
RED DEER, Alta. — A police officer in Red Deer, Alta., was left with minor injuries after his cruiser was rammed by a person in a stolen truck.
RCMP say they were in an alley looking for a suspect about 1 a.m. on Monday when they intercepted the vehicle.
The suspect fled, driving on a walking path into the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood.
Officers managed to track the vehicle down to where it appeared to be stuck on a median.
However, as an officer approached in a marked police cruiser, the driver reversed the truck at high speed and hit the police car before fleeing.
The stolen truck was later found abandoned in a parking lot in north Red Deer, just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The suspect is described as a skinny Caucasian male in his early to mid-30s wearing a black hat and a black hoodie.
(CTV Edmonton)
