Quebec mayor whose citizens rejected Muslim cemetery won't reintroduce project

MONTREAL — The mayor of the Quebec town whose citizens rejected a Muslim cemetery project says he isn't ready to make residents relive the experience.

Saint-Apollinaire Mayor Bernard Ouellet said today he doesn't have plans to invoke a new Quebec law giving municipalities more power in order to reintroduce the project to voters.

A proposal to establish the Quebec City area's first Muslim-run cemetery was defeated in a referendum Sunday by a vote of 19 to 16.

Leaders in the city's Muslim community have said they plan to ask politicians to use a new law permitting municipalities to forgo referendums on development projects in order to bring the proposal once again before citizens.

Ouellet says a minority of Saint-Apollinaire voters have been stressed over the past few months after being solicited from all sides.

The land for the proposed cemetery is located in a sparsely populated area 35 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.