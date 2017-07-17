Veteran Toronto paramedic and his partner killed in multi-vehicle crash
HALIBURTON, Ont. — Toronto paramedics are mourning the loss of a colleague who was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Provincial police say George Eliadis, a 27-year veteran of Toronto Paramedic Services, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 118 outside Haliburton, Ont., at about 5 p.m. Saturday when a Chrysler PT Cruiser crossed the centre line and collided with four of seven motorcycles travelling together.
Officers say Eliadis, 52, and Shari Williams, 42, were killed and two other riders received serious life-threatening injuries.
Kim McKinnon, a spokeswoman for the paramedic service, says Eliadis had a long and distinguished career that included helping the city plan for the safety of major events including Pride and the 2015 Pan Am Games.
Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement expressing condolences for the deaths of Eliadis and Williams, whom he identified as Eliadis' partner.
Provincial police continue to investigate the collision.
