'Robert is the devil': R. Kelly accused of abusing multiple women in 'cult'

American R&B singer Robert “R.” Kelly is being accused of running an abusive “cult” by a number of women’s parents, who claim Kelly has “brainwashed” their daughters.

The Buzzfeed News investigation, which quotes several parents of women involved in his inner circle, plus three women — Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee — said to be former members, claims Kelly controls the women’s actions. According to the article, he recruits women in their late teens and early to mid-20s and makes them follow a series of rules.

The 50-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer — known for hits including “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Trapped in the Closet” — allegedly confiscates the women’s phones, houses them in a home he rents, films their sexual activities, insists they wear loose clothing and face the wall when other men are present, does not allow them to contact their families, and does not let them leave the house without permission.

An older woman, whom the Buzzfeed report describes as a “den mother,” is said to train the women on how the singer preferred to be sexually pleasured.

“R. Kelly is the sweetest person you will ever want to meet,” McGee told Buzzfeed News. “But Robert is the devil.”

If the rules are broken, Mack and Jones said, he punishes the women physically and verbally.

Jones claimed that in the spring of 2013, Kelly held her against a tree and slapped her outside of a Subway sandwich shop after she had been too friendly to the male cashier.

McGee was one of two sources who described Kelly’s female entourage as a “cult”; one woman’s mother said the last time she saw her daughter, “It was as if she was brainwashed.”

The investigation was conducted by veteran Chicago journalist Jim DeRogatis, who has covered the singer for years, and broke the story about Kelly’s alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl, which led to child pornography charges.

DeRogatis received a sex tape in 2002 of which the girl was believed to be the subject; he turned the tape over to the police and Kelly was charged. A jury in his Chicago hometown later acquitted Kelly of all 14 charges of making child pornography.

Prior to this, Kelly was no stranger to scandal. He was secretly married in 1994 to then 15-year-old Aaliyah, a singer whose debut studio album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, he produced. A copy of the marriage certificate, on which Aaliyah’s age was listed as 18, was later published in Vibe magazine and the marriage was annulled. Aaliyah died in a plane crash at the age of 22.

Further, Kelly paid to settle several lawsuits from women who alleged that he had sex with them when they were underage.

When asked about the Buzzfeed investigation, his lawyer, Linda Mensch, responded to the Star in an email, saying the R&B star denies the allegations.