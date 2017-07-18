Hundreds seeking mental health support in Pikangikum First Nation: Philpott

OTTAWA — Health Minister Jane Philpott says new mental health workers arrived in Pikangikum First Nation today to help hundreds of people seeking support in the northern Ontario community.

Philpott also says additional nurses are being sent to the reserve as Health Canada works with other departments and provincial ministries to co-ordinate an immediate response following the recent suicides of two young girls.

The remote community has been struggling with youth suicide for years.

Philpott says she had a conference call today with members of the community including the chief who are "exhausted and shaken."

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says many communities are experiencing the same degree of fatigue as they attempt to respond to the suicides of young First Nations people.